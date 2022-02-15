Morning fire in Otsego County, woman pronounced deceased inside residence

VILLAGE OF GILBERTSVILLE (WBNG) -- Feb. 14 at around 9 a.m., Otsego County Office of Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire along 22 Maple St. in the Village of Gilbertsville.

Louise Dubben, age 64, was associated with the Maple Street address and was reported deceased inside the residence.

This is a developing story and the fire investigation is on-going at this time. If any updates are provided to WBNG, viewers will be notified on air and online.