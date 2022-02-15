Police: Connecticut woman arrested for Conklin Avenue building fire

4:11 P.M. UPDATE:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it made an arrest in connection to the fire at 159 Conklin Ave.

Binghamton Police charged Marquetta James, 36, of Connecticut with arson in the second degree.

Police said officers conducted a preliminary investigation and determined that the fire may have been deliberately started.

Officers developed a suspect during the investigation and later Binghamton Police Detectives found James at a local hotel.

Authorities noted James was an acquaintance to one of the residents in the building.

The American Red Cross told 12 News 20 adults and nine children have been displaced in the blaze.

-----

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Several emergency crews responded to a large fire at 159 Conklin Ave. in Binghamton Tuesday morning.

Binghamton fire officials said no one was hurt in the fire and everyone was able to evacuate. People were also evacuated from an adjacent building to the one on fire.

Around 11:45 a.m., Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the building, after suffering extreme damage, will need to be torn down.

Binghamton Acting Fire Chief Alan Gardiner told 12 News earlier Tuesday morning that it was likely the building would need to be demolished.

Firefighters were pulled from the interior of the building to attack the flames from the outside due to safety concerns for the crews as the building was deteriorating.

Additionally, officials had to temporarily shut off water lines to purposefully burn off the rest of the collapsed roof so they can underneath to pockets of fire, Assistant Fire Chief Rick Allen said.

Crews blocked Conklin Avenue between Telegraph and John streets to battle the fire. Telegraph Street was blocked off to Lucy Street as well.

Officials used a Broome County drone to give responders an aerial view of the situation.

As of 12:40 p.m., officials have not released what caused the fire but said it started in the back of the building and spread through the rest of the structure.

Smoke could be seen for miles when the fire first broke out Tuesday morning.

The Binghamton and Vestal fire departments, Binghamton Police, NYSEG and ambulances responded to the blaze. The American Red Cross was at the fire too.