Powerful late week storm brings rain and sharply colder weather behind it

Tonight: Partly cloudy, turning mostly cloudy. Temperatures slowly rise. Low: 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny to cloudy. Windy. Gusts 25-30mph. High: 35-42

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues tonight with some high clouds drifting into the area. Lows range in the single digits to mid teens and could slowly increase with the arrival of the clouds. Wednesday will be windy with highs near 40.

NO BITTER COLD (WBNG)

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 53. Significant melting of the snow pack will occur. The chance of rain is 30% through the early afternoon but increases to 100% late and overnight. Temperatures overnight could spike even a bit higher ahead of the cold front before crashing behind the front early Friday morning. A flash freeze is possible as the cold front arrives in your area. A 20-25 degree temperature drop is possible over a 3 hour period. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to perhaps 0.75″. Coupled with snow melt, the rivers and creeks will rise, and, because they are ice covered, the ice may break up and the potential of ice jam flooding becomes a concern.

STRONG STORM LATE WEEK (WBNG)

TEMPERATURES SPIKE (WBNG)

Please monitor the forecast carefully, and if you live in an area prone to jam flooding, be aware.

Friday will be much colder with highs in the 20s. Saturday another quick-moving low brings a chance of some snow showers and gusty winds behind the front in the afternoon. Winds could gust 30-40mph at times. Highs climb into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday and Monday are quiet with highs Sunday under sun and clouds in the mid 30s. Monday could be another warm day under high pressure. Highs may get back into the 50s.