Report: Missing Tioga County child found 2 years later

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (WBNG) -- According to CBS6 in Albany, N.Y., a Tioga County child that has been missing since July 13, 2019, has been found alive.

Investigators believed Paislee Shultis was abducted by her non-custodial parent at the time she went missing. She was then 4-years-old.

On Feb 14, Authorities in Saugerties, N.Y. said detectives searched a home on Fawn Road with a warrant. They said detectives spoke with the residents, including Paislee’s father, who said they didn’t know where she was.

A detective noticed a section of a staircase that was seemingly out of place, police said. They shined a light into a crack and found a blanket. Several of the steps were removed and Paislee and her accused abductor were found in a small room under the stairs, police said.

33-year-old Kimberly Cooper was arrested and charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child, CBS6 reported. They noted that she was also wanted on a warrant our of Ulster County Family Court.

CBS6 also reported Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, and Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, were charged with felony custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was returned in good health to her legal guardian and her older sister, Saugerties Police noted.

CBS6 reported police interviewed Shultis Jr. and Shultis Jr. before in pursuit of leads.

correction: It was previously reported Paislee Shultis was from Tompkins County. The story has been corrected to state she is a native of Tioga County.

