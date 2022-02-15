Temperatures are still below average

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, increasing clouds. Afternoon snow showers. 0-.25″ 20% High 24 (20-26) Wind W 5-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll get some early sunshine today, but a weakening cold front will give us increasing clouds. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a couple snow showers. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. One more cold night in the forecast.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday but mild weather returns. There will be a slight chance of a few showers Wednesday night.

Warm with clouds and rain Thursday. With rain and snow melt, we’ll have to be watching streams and rivers. Ice jams may cause some flooding.

Rain and snow showers Friday. Seasonable Saturday with a few snow showers. Highs in the 30s Sunday. Back into the 40s Monday.