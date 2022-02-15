Weis Healthy Heart: Whole grains

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Kimberly Asman joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to discuss how whole grains can help with heart health.

“Whole grains are a grain that has all three part of the original grain the bran, germ, and endosperm as opposed to a refined grain which takes part of that out,” Asman said. “All grains are okay to enjoy but we particularly want to have whole grains for heart healthy because they have more fiber and vitamins in them and that fiber is going to help to manage cholesterol.”

Find more information on heart smart foods and recipes here.