Big storm bringing big changes

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a stray shower or two. Temperatures slowly increase. Gusts 25-30mph. Low: 35-40↑

Thursday: Warm. Winds increase later in the day. Chance of rain showers increases to likely rain late. Rain: 0.05-0.25″. High: 47-53

Forecast Discussion:

No issues are expected tonight with temperatures slowly expected to increase. There is a small chance of a shower or two. Lows range in the mid 30s to around 40.

Tomorrow, tomorrow night and Friday morning is a period where you need to be weather aware, especially if you live near a creek or river. Scattered showers develop in the afternoon but widespread rain develops late in the day. Temperatures reach into the upper 40s to low 50s by late in the day. As warm air and moisture surge ahead of the strong cold front overnight, temperatures may peak in the low to mid 50s. Rain will be steady at times and TOTAL rainfall will range from 0.50-1.0″. As the runoff from the rain and snow melt hits the rivers expect rises and a sharp increase in the risk of ice jams and possible flooding from them. If you’re in an area prone to ice jams, please be prepared for the possibility of rapidly rising flood waters caused by the ice jam.Wind is also a concern. Gusts could reach 40-50mph ahead of the front. Higher elevations will be more susceptible to the higher gusts. Power outages would likely develop with gusts of 50 or more mph.

STEADY RAIN (WBNG)

The cold front comes in predawn and temperatures drop 25 or more degrees in a 2-3hr period. This will cause a flash freeze so any standing water, flood, or otherwise, will freeze within a short period of time. Icy conditions are expected early Friday morning. Friday morning temperatures start in the mid 20s. Please monitor the forecast for changes.

STRONG COLD FRONT (WBNG)

Friday will be much colder with highs in the 20s. Saturday another quick-moving low brings a chance of some snow showers, and perhaps a squall, and gusty winds behind the front in the afternoon. Winds could gust 30-40mph at times. Highs climb into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday and Monday are quiet with highs Sunday under sun and clouds in the mid 30s. Monday could be another warm day under high pressure. Highs may get back into the 50s. Rain and 50s are likely Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, too.