Emergency Department entrances at UHS Wilson Medical Center changes
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The UHS Wilson Medical Center has changed its emergency department entrance.
The new entrance is located on Harrison Street. UHS said parking will be available on Harrison Street for the new entrance.
UHS also noted that the main hospital entrance remains open on Baldwin Street. Only the emergency department entrance has changed.
For more information, you can find more information by going to UHS’s website.