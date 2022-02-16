Advertisement

Financial Tip: February market update

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discuses the February market update.

“We had a bit of relief rally at the end of January into February, over 6% up from that January 27th low, but are now seeing weakness reappear as we progress through the month,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Year-to-date through last week the S&P 500 is back down over 6%, the bond market is down over 4% as interest rates rise, gold is up around 1.5%, bitcoin is down 6% and oil is up a whopping 22%, strongly contributing to the current inflationary environment.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

Most Read

159 Conklin Avenue Fire
Police: Connecticut woman arrested for Conklin Avenue building fire
Report: Missing Tioga County child found 2 years later
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
NYS Troopers investigate fatal crash in town of Maine
FDA recalls ice cream products from Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc.
Ice cream sold in NY and 8 other states recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash in the Town of Nanticoke.
Roads clear after 2-car crash in Maine

Latest News

Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Pet insurance
Financial Tip: Travel insurance
Financial Tip: Travel insurance
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: Income tax filing season and IRS crisis
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: January monthly market update