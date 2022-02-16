Financial Tip: February market update

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discuses the February market update.

“We had a bit of relief rally at the end of January into February, over 6% up from that January 27th low, but are now seeing weakness reappear as we progress through the month,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Year-to-date through last week the S&P 500 is back down over 6%, the bond market is down over 4% as interest rates rise, gold is up around 1.5%, bitcoin is down 6% and oil is up a whopping 22%, strongly contributing to the current inflationary environment.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.