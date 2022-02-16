Home destroyed in Town of Maine fire

MAINE (WBNG) -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire at 46 Ashley Rd. Wednesday around 11 a.m. in the Town of Maine.

According to the Main Fire Department, one male was displaced in the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The department said the house was fully engulfed when departments arrived. The house is a total loss.

Union Center, Whitney Point, Glen Aubrey, Newark Valley and the East Maine fire departments responded to the blaze.