NYS parks, Broome County parks see uptick in foot traffic during the pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Park attendance is on the rise at the state level and in Broome County.

This recent upward trend in foot traffic is being credited to the pandemic.

To get a first-hand look, 12 News met with Broome County Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Director Elizabeth Woidt at Otsiningo Park.

“I think the pandemic really made people get outside and check out their local parks that they might not have ever checked out before,” said Woidt. “It’s mental health, it’s physical health, it’s emotional health. It really encompasses everything.”

At this Binghamton site, for example, she shared 2019 saw 1,246,540 visitors, the year 2020 saw 1,409,463 people, and then last year 1,877,180 came to the Binghamton area park.

“Each year it’s gone up across the board at all of our parks,” said Woidt. “We saw a huge increase in our camping reservations, our boating revenue just with people spending weekends locally in the pandemic.”

Lauren Peffer LCSWR is a clinical psych coordinator at the Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier and she interpreted this data.

“People are feeling very isolated with Covid and so I think people kind of naturally geared towards something that they could do,” said Peffer. “National parks, local parks are a wonderful way to get outside of your house and really improve your mood.”

Peffer mentioned the mental health benefits.

“From a mental health perspective, nature tends to boost your endorphin levels and as well as your dopamine production... What this all kind of means, in the end, is that you have a reduction in depression, a reduction in anxiety, it can also help improve your sleep so there’s a lot of really great benefits to being outside,” she said.

Area state parks are also noticing an increase in foot traffic.

When it comes to Broome County’s state parks, from 2020 to 2021, Chenango Valley State Park saw an increase of 38,384. During the same time period, Oquaga State Park saw an uptick of 20,472.

Maksymilian Bogusz, a deputy press secretary for the New York State executive chamber, gave us the breakdown in an email.