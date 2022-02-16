Advertisement

Summer Savoyards present ‘The Playboy of the Western World’

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Experience a classic comedy of tall tales and misadventure in “The Playboy of the Western World” Friday.

The Summer Savoyards prepare for their winter fundraising production of John Millington Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World at the Cider Mill Stage. Director Mary Donnelly said this production was running in March 2020 at the Bundy Museum of History & Art but was shut down due to the Pandemic.

“We did one weekend and then it was called off for COVID,” Donnelly said. “We’re bringing it back in a different venue this time at the Cider Mill Stage.”

Donnelly said the production originated in 1907.

“It was written by John Millington Synge who was a friend of William Butler Yates and an acolyte of the Irish Celtic revival,” Donnelly said.

Actress Jessica Pullis, who plays the role of Widow Quin, said this is her second time playing this role.

“We like to refer to her as the scheming Widow Quin because throughout the entire show I always have an angle that I’m going at,” Pullis said. “You find out pretty early on that I may have a similar item in my past that our leading man has so I think that makes us a really good couple.”

The Playboy of the Western World will be playing at the Cider Mill Stage Feb. 18 to 20.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance begins at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online, at the door, or by calling the box office at (607) 321-9630.

Most Read

159 Conklin Avenue Fire
Police: Connecticut woman arrested for Conklin Avenue building fire
Report: Missing Tioga County child found 2 years later
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
NYS Troopers investigate fatal crash in town of Maine
FDA recalls ice cream products from Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc.
Ice cream sold in NY and 8 other states recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash in the Town of Nanticoke.
Roads clear after 2-car crash in Maine

Latest News

New York State lawmakers show support for human trafficking bills
Home destroyed in Town of Maine fire
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Emergency Department entrances at UHS Wilson Medical Center changes