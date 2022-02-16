Summer Savoyards present ‘The Playboy of the Western World’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Experience a classic comedy of tall tales and misadventure in “The Playboy of the Western World” Friday.

The Summer Savoyards prepare for their winter fundraising production of John Millington Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World at the Cider Mill Stage. Director Mary Donnelly said this production was running in March 2020 at the Bundy Museum of History & Art but was shut down due to the Pandemic.

“We did one weekend and then it was called off for COVID,” Donnelly said. “We’re bringing it back in a different venue this time at the Cider Mill Stage.”

Donnelly said the production originated in 1907.

“It was written by John Millington Synge who was a friend of William Butler Yates and an acolyte of the Irish Celtic revival,” Donnelly said.

Actress Jessica Pullis, who plays the role of Widow Quin, said this is her second time playing this role.

“We like to refer to her as the scheming Widow Quin because throughout the entire show I always have an angle that I’m going at,” Pullis said. “You find out pretty early on that I may have a similar item in my past that our leading man has so I think that makes us a really good couple.”

The Playboy of the Western World will be playing at the Cider Mill Stage Feb. 18 to 20.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance begins at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online, at the door, or by calling the box office at (607) 321-9630.