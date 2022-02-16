Advertisement

You Ask, We Answer: Why are there still snow days?

Why are there still snow days?
Why are there still snow days?
By Jack Cooper
(WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Chenango Forks Central School District Superintendent Tom Burkhardt and Windsor Central School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Andrews about why schools still have snow days.

The official question 12 News received was, “During the earliest part of the coronavirus pandemic, kids were staying home and attending classes via their computers and internet. It was surprising to hear that there are still snow days, why is that?”

Burkhardt and Andrews both said that while remote learning can be a helpful tool moving forward, snow days are going to continue as they traditionally have.

“The main reason is while zoom and online resources have come along and our teachers have become well versed in that technology, it’s a great tool for educating students when we have to,” Burkhardt said. “But we found that the best way to educate students is in person.”

Andrews said that it may not necessarily be easy for families to be ready for remote learning at a moment’s notice.

“That’s something that isn’t as simple as flipping that switch,” Andrews said. “To really make that shift to remote instruction takes some significant time and planning and coordination.”

Burkhardt said he doesn’t see snow days coming to an end anytime soon.

“It can be a very big challenge for students to try and do zoom at home especially if they’re not being watched by a direct family member. With the rural setting, we’re located in, internet access can be a challenge for some of our families.”

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.

