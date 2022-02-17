Binghamton’s ATTAIN Lab welcomes back in-person instruction

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton’s ATTAIN Lab, hosted by the Broome County Urban League, is offering in-person instruction once again for technology training, various certifications, and career exploration.

The community service, like many places, had to shut its doors and adapt to remote learning during the pandemic. However, now a sense of normalcy is making a return to the ATTAIN Lab.

“We’ve been closed for almost the entire Covid pandemic period since April of 2020,” said Yomi Olufade of the ATTAIN Lab.

With the facility reopening its doors for in-person instruction, the lab’s mission statement hasn’t changed.

“Through the computer lab, individuals have the opportunity to have access to computers if they don’t have them in their personal lives or access to broadband technology and then also for educational purposes,” said Olufade.

What’s still being finalized, however, is the future format of their formal instruction.

“It will interesting to see what approach we ultimately take. I think there might be times where we take a hybrid approach,” said Olufade. “We do have the technology to support that.”

He said Covid-19 ultimately accelerated the modifications.

“We will still have remote and online services available and access to courses and training,” said Olufade. “It forced us to innovate and to move remotely, which has been very beneficial because we’ve since in uptick in the number of participants.”

By reintroducing the face-to-face instruction, he said this will help with the digital divide.

“The initial intent of the ATTAIN project statewide was to provide access to in-person, particularly so we can bridge the digital divide,” said Olufade.

Though the ATTAIN Lab doesn’t turn down those from out-of-state, it is primarily meant for New York residents. Attendees have to be at least 17 years old to use the facility located at 47 North St.

For more information and visitation rules, visit this website.