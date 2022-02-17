Boscov’s agrees to 2-year-deal with option to buy downtown location

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Boscov’s in downtown Binghamton may be under new ownership in the near future.

Broome County officials told 12 News Boscov’s agreed to a two-year deal with the option to buy the downtown location.

This comes along with renovations to the old parking garage next to the building and the addition of apartments above the new parking garage.

Agency Executive Director Stacey Duncan said she is excited about keeping the landmark building downtown.

“For the purposes of retaining what really is a unique thing this day and age which is a downtown department store,” Duncan said. “We know that the city, each mayor since has had a long priority of keeping Boscov’s downtown, providing that service downtown, providing I think, over 200 jobs.”

Officials said they want to ensure Boscov’s is committed to staying downtown before signing the final sales agreement.