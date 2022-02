(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar will hold his 2022 State of the County address.

The address will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. It will be held over Zoom.

Executive Garnar announced last week that he will stop holding a regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing. His last one was on Feb. 11.

