Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of Southern Tier, river levels are being monitored

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.

The watch is in effect until Friday evening.

12 News’ weather team is monitoring the forecast for potential flooding. You can keep an eye on river levels by going to the National Weather Service website by going to this link.

The NWS’s website shows the current level of the Susquehanna River and when it’s forecasted to crest.

12 News will lead its 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts with the weather.

You can stay updated on the forecast with the Storm Track 12 app. You can download the Android version of the app by going here and the iOS version of the app going here.

