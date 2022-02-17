Gusty winds and a huge drop in temperatures tonight

Tonight: Windy with rain. Temperatures spike into the low and mid 50s then crash NW to SE. Brief wintry mix possible after 2am. Significant melting and run-off. Rivers and creeks rise. Ice jam risk increases. Gusty winds could reach 50-60mph over highest terrain; valley gusts 40-45mph. Power outages possible. Temperatures plummet NW->SE after 2am. Event total rainfall possible: 0.50-1.0 with up to 1.33″ in a few spots. Flash freeze and very icy conditions develop as temperatures drop below freezing. Low: 21-26

Friday: Ice jam risk remains. River continue to rise, some spots peak by evening. Much colder with icy spots. Chance of a few snow showers is 30% early. Still breezy. High: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

Be weather aware tonight; especially if you live near a river or creek. Ice jams are possible. Ice jams can create flash river, or creek, flooding within minutes. If you live in an area where jams have occurred in the past, be especially mindful. Gusty, possibly damaging winds, develop. Winds could gust 50-60mph over the highest terrain, and will still gust 35-45mph in the valleys. Power outages are possible, especially where the highest gusts occur. Total rain will range from 0.50-1.0″ with a few spots possibly reaching 1.33″. There is a small chance of a brief wintry mix as cold air slides in. The other issue tonight will be the crashing temperatures and flash freezing resulting in rapid developing icy conditions. Standing water and run-off will freeze rapidly and will make for icy spots. Please use caution as untreated surfaces will be slippery. Temperatures spike into the low and possibly mid 50s before absolutely CRASHING into the 20s in a matter of an hour or two.

SOME WIND DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE (WBNG)

BRIEF WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE (WBNG)

HUGE DROP IN TEMPS (WBNG)

Friday morning temperatures start in the 20s and do not move much. Saturday another quick-moving low brings a chance of some snow showers, and perhaps a squall, and gusty winds behind the front in the afternoon. Winds could gust 30-40mph at times. Highs climb into the low to mid 30s but fall in the afternoon behind the cold front causing the squall.

Sunday and Monday are quiet with highs Sunday under sun and clouds in the mid 30s. Monday could be another warm day under high pressure. Highs may push 50. Rain and upper 40s to low 50s are likely Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, too.