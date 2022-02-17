Local Man Donates Items to Conklin Ave. Apartment Victims

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- William Crespo watches the news on a regular basis and says he has seen his fair share of house fires. After Tuesday’s apartment fire on Conklin Ave., though, Crespo say he felt the need to help out those affected.

“I mean I lived in Broome County now for a couple years now and I see a lot of stuff that happens. That some people give back and some people don’t so I saw that I was in a similar situation a few years back here so I said we have a lot of things here why not give it back and then help others and stuff throwing it out” he said.

Crespo says his job is to prepare apartment units around the Southern Tier for new tenants. He says that through this job he was able to acquire household items. “I donated some DVDs and some yard stuff some men’s clothes and some women’s clothes a little bit of everything for the families and household.”

Many years ago, Crespo says he was involved with a house fire himself, one of the reasons he attributes to having a personal connection to the Conklin Ave. fire. He says finding items to donate was something that came naturally. “It feels good it feels like a really powerful thing in your heart to give back you know God sees that and he gives 100 times more blessings”.

He says he empathizes with the victims, and all that they lost. “And I feel your pain and anything that I can do as far as helping anybody I will do it I wish you good luck and strength and I hope everybody’s dreams come true”.

Crespo made his donations to the Salvation Army. The American Red Cross of Western NY says if anyone is interested in helping the victims of the fire, they can call 2-1-1, a service operated by the United Way of Broome County. There, someone will connect those interested with agencies working directly with the families.

For more information you can visit their website here.