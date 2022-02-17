Maine-Endwell High School art students paint chairs, auction off to the public

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Bid on a unique painted chair to support Maine-Endwell Art Club’s trip New York City.

Maine-Endwell High School art club is auctioning off 16 hand-painted decorated chairs. Oil Painting Instructor Jean Burlingame said art students painted these chairs in class.

“It all started in painting class, we painted about 16 chairs and the students came up with their own theme, they came up with storybook themes and seasons,” Burlingame said.

Burlingame noted this is the first time Maine-Endwell Art has held a chair auction.

“I wanted to do something a little unconventional this year, something a little more interesting to get off the canvas,” Burlingame said. “I thought of the chair idea, and as we were painting them I said these are so great we should actually sell these.”

Art Club Advisor Shauna Stiles said money raised from the chair auction will allow students to attend the Art Club & Art Department trip to NYC.

“Every spring we go on a NYC trip with the Art Club and Art Department students,” Stiles said. “One of the main reasons why we’re doing the auction for this trip is because the bus always tends to cost a lot of money and so do the entrance fees to the museums and sites that we go to, so this will help offset that cost for the kids.”

Bid on your favorite chair created by Jean Burlingame’s oil painting class here.

Bidding closes on Feb. 28 at 8 a.m.

If you win a chair, you will receive an email notification with when and where to pick up your chair! All chairs are housed at Maine-Endwell High School.