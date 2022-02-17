Military Appreciation Night returns to Binghamton hockey

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears and Lockheed Martin are partnering for Military Appreciation Night Saturday.

Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations Rob Lippolis said this is the first time since 2020 that a hockey team in Binghamton has been able to host a Military Appreciation Night.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lockheed Martin, last year there wasn’t a Military Appreciation Night because there was no hockey in Binghamton but we’re so excited to have it back here with the first year of the Black Bears.”

Lockheed Martin Vice President & General Manager Hamid Salim said Lockheed Martin has been a part of Military Appreciation Night for 10 years.

Binghamton Black Bears and Lockheed Martin partner for Military Appreciation Night (WBNG 12 News)

“We’re really excited because this is the first year with a new team,” Salim said. “The partnership is constructed to benefit our military, veterans, and active military in the community and having the opportunity to give back to them is in line with Lockheed Martin’s core values.”

Salim noted Lockheed Martin will sponsor the military-themed jerseys worn during the game and auction them off.

“Following the auction, the proceeds will go to two local charities,” Salim said. “The first is the Southern Tier Honor Flight and also the Guthrie Veterans Patient Fund and we’re really excited about this and we’re grateful that we have Rob (Lippolis) and the Binghamton Black Bears in our community.”

Military Appreciation Night is Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

All active-duty military, veterans, and their families can get a special $5 ticket to the game.