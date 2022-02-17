Mr. Vanderquack’s ‘Mov’n for St. Jude Jeep Convoy’ visits Vestal Elks Lodge, raising money for St. Jude’s cancer research

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Mr. Vanderquack’s “Mov’n for St. Jude Jeep Convoy” has made its way into the Southern Tier, visiting the Vestal Elks Lodge to help raise money for St. Jude Hospital.

Mr. Vanderquack is a 20-inch plush yellow duck on a mission to visit all 50 states in a jeep convoy, with the goals of raising $100,000 minimum to go towards St. Jude’s cancer research.

Karen Pooler, who is a member of Vestal Elks Lodge and a cancer survivor, said it is important that the organization get involved in raising money for this cause to help children impacted by this disease.

“They’re children and they need us, and the organization needs the money so they can help the children,” said Pooler.

The Vestal Elks Lodge surpassed its goal of raising $2,500. Mr Vanderquack and his jeep convoy will now head to Syracuse to continue raising money for St. Jude.

People can track Mr. Vanderquack’s journey around the country by following this link.