NY could see legal cannabis sales by fall 2022

(WBNG) -- After the latest cannabis-related bill passed the state legislature, experts believe New York’s time frame for the legal cannabis market has been sped up quite a bit.

The NYS Senate and Assembly passed a bill Wednesday immediately granting temporary and conditional licenses to the first group of people who will be eligible to grow and cultivate in the state, once Governor Kathy Hochul signs the bill into law.

That first group will consist of individuals who have grown and harvested hemp for at least two of the past four years and are in good standing with the state’s department of agriculture.

Local experts told 12 News Thursday this is welcome news that will benefit the creation of this new market.

“Federal legalization is coming; Schumer is going to introduce the bill to the floor this spring. I don’t know if it’s going to pass, but it eventually will pass, and we’ll be in a global economy just like we are in any other sector and industry,” said Kaelan Castetter, CEO of Castetter Cannabis. “Now, New Yorkers have the opportunity to have the best brands, the most innovative products, and start growing high-quality cannabis.”

Previously, it was expected to take a year from the time New York’s framework was in place to allow the marijuana market to open for legal sale; this would have put an expected start date of some time in early 2023.

Castetter said after this new bill was passed, he would expect the legal sale market to open sometime this fall.

Anyone who is granted a temporary license will have to reapply by June of next year, and those licenses will expire in 2024.