Owego Fire Dept. seeks public’s help with pavillion vandalism investigation

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Fire Department is asking the public for help with an investigation involving the vandalization of a memorial pavilion.

The department posted on its Facebook page photos that show graffiti and some damages to the Matthew Pocari Memorial Pavilion in Marvin Park.

“Countless volunteered hours were spent in two short weeks redoing this pavilion to make a nice place to enjoy Marvin Park and to remember our fallen brother,” the Owego Fire Department wrote.

Help us find the person or persons involved in vandalizing the Matthew Porcari Memorial Pavilion.

Photos of the vandalism include litter inside the pavilion, toppled over picnic tables and damaged light fixtures.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Owego Police Department.