Broome County Executive holds 2022 State of the County Address, sharing his future plans for the county

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his 2022 State of the County Address Thursday, Feb. 17 - detailing his future plans for Broome County.

Garnar said the community can look forward to more affordable housing, food pantries in every school district, and a program that will serve as a COVID recovery fund for small businesses.

“With the help of our partners in the county legislature, we have a chance to make once in a lifetime investments that will truly transform Broome County,” said Garnar. “I know that working together -- we can accomplish great things.”

He said the county will also focus on mental health programs for elementary students, as well as a project that will improve the county’s broadband.