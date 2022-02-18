Advertisement

Broome County Executive holds 2022 State of the County Address, sharing his future plans for the county

Garnar said the community can look forward to more affordable housing, food pantries in every school district, and a program that will serve as a COVID recovery fund for small businesses.(WBNG 12 News)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his 2022 State of the County Address Thursday, Feb. 17 - detailing his future plans for Broome County.

Garnar said the community can look forward to more affordable housing, food pantries in every school district, and a program that will serve as a COVID recovery fund for small businesses.

“With the help of our partners in the county legislature, we have a chance to make once in a lifetime investments that will truly transform Broome County,” said Garnar. “I know that working together -- we can accomplish great things.”

He said the county will also focus on mental health programs for elementary students, as well as a project that will improve the county’s broadband.

