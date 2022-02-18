Advertisement

Clipper brings chance of a snow squall and gusty winds Saturday

By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SNOW MOVES THROUGH
SNOW MOVES THROUGH(WBNG)

Saturday: 60% chance of snow showers. Snow squalls possible late morning to midday. Temperatures fall in the afternoon. Windy. Gusts 35-40mph possible. High: 32, Low: 12

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes over tonight with lows in the teens. Temperatures slowly increase overnight. Please continue to monitor the ice on rivers. Ice jams are still a risk through the overnight.

Saturday, another quick-moving low brings a chance of some snow showers, and perhaps a squall, and gusty winds behind the front in the afternoon. Winds could gust 40-45mph at times. Highs climb into the low to mid 30s but fall in the afternoon behind the cold front.

Sunday and Monday are quiet with highs Sunday under sun and clouds in the upper 30s. Monday could be another warm day under high pressure. Highs may push 50. Rain and upper 40s to low 50s are likely Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, too. There is some uncertainty in exactly how temperatures play out early next week.

Most Read

Flood Watch
Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of Southern Tier, river levels are being monitored
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Over 3,500 customers without power in Southern Tier
Endicott Police investigating shots fired in village
Suite Kote Plant Fire in Cortlandville
Major fire breaks out at Suite Kote Plant in Cortlandville
Sewage Water
Pipe burst floods sections of Binghamton-Johnson City sewage treament plant with effluent

Latest News

Later this evening, winds become calm helping turnoff the lake effect machine.
A break for the precipitation this evening before more snow Saturday
HUGE DROP IN TEMPS
Gusty winds and a huge drop in temperatures tonight
Strong wind gusts are anticipated to be out ahead of the cold front.
Flooding, damaging winds, ice jams and a flash freeze all possible tonight
WARM
Big storm bringing big changes