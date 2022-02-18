Clipper brings chance of a snow squall and gusty winds Saturday

SNOW MOVES THROUGH (WBNG)

Saturday: 60% chance of snow showers. Snow squalls possible late morning to midday. Temperatures fall in the afternoon. Windy. Gusts 35-40mph possible. High: 32, Low: 12

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes over tonight with lows in the teens. Temperatures slowly increase overnight. Please continue to monitor the ice on rivers. Ice jams are still a risk through the overnight.

Saturday, another quick-moving low brings a chance of some snow showers, and perhaps a squall, and gusty winds behind the front in the afternoon. Winds could gust 40-45mph at times. Highs climb into the low to mid 30s but fall in the afternoon behind the cold front.

Sunday and Monday are quiet with highs Sunday under sun and clouds in the upper 30s. Monday could be another warm day under high pressure. Highs may push 50. Rain and upper 40s to low 50s are likely Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, too. There is some uncertainty in exactly how temperatures play out early next week.