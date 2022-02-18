Advertisement

Delaware County courts say county was right for 2019 firing of social services commissioner

(MGN Online)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Courts in Delaware County have ruled the county was justified in terminating Former Department of Social Services Commissioner Dana Scuderi-Hunter.

In August 2019, Scuderi-Hunter was charged with misconduct, insubordination, and child endangerment. She was terminated after an investigation.

In June 2020, Scuderi-Hunter challenged the ruling. She requested reinstatement and back payment along with reimbursement for all legal fees.

After review of the record and all testimony, files and court proceedings the courts found her petition unavailing and upheld the county decision.

In a statement, the county said, “We take actions such as these seriously as it impacts the dedicated staff in our departments as well as our ability to serve the local community. With this ruling, we are pleased to put this situation behind us and move forward.”

