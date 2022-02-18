Hochul accepts nomination for governor at New York State Democratic Committee Convention

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul formally received and accepted the democratic nomination for the 2022 governor’s race at the New York State Democratic Committee Convention on Thursday.

BREAKING: Our campaign just earned the overwhelming support of Democrats at the #NYDems2022 Nominating Convention!



This is our biggest endorsement yet, and I don't take it for granted. Together, we’ll keep fighting to build a New York that works for all. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) February 17, 2022

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton introduced Kathy Hochul and said she was happy to support her for a full term as governor of New York, “No one will work harder for the people of the empire state. Every county, every community -- she is a governor for all of us.”

Governor Hochul thanked Clinton for the introduction and said, “I thank you all -- the heart and soul of the Democratic party for giving me the opportunity to serve as the very first female nominee for governor,” Hochul continued to say “I won’t keep you in suspense any longer. I accept your nomination and I do so with a heart full of gratitude and humility, and I will never ever take for granted the trust you’ve placed in me and my leadership.”

📺 I'm on stage accepting the nomination of the New York State Democratic Party. Tune in live: https://t.co/8x9w2ADOrC — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) February 17, 2022

Hochul expressed she was proud to receive the support of her fellow democrats. “I am proud to acknowledge descent in our party, but I am also proud of receiving 85% of the vote in this room.”

On Monday, Feb. 14, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced her endorsement for Kathy Hochul’s run for governor.

I'm so proud to announce that I'm endorsing my friend @KathyHochul for a full term serving the people of New York as governor! pic.twitter.com/pAKlflsHzt — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 14, 2022

According to the New York Times, Hochul is running against Democrat Tom Suozzi, Jumaane Williams who was endorsed by the Working Families Party and Republican Representative Lee Zeldin.

Hochul was sworn in as New York’s first female governor in Aug. 2021, replacing her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo resigned a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report that revealed he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

The primary election for the race is scheduled for June 28 and the gubernatorial election is scheduled for Nov. 8.