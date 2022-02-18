Kirkwood Fire Company in need of volunteers, similar situation around the country

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Kirkwood Fire Company shared on Facebook it’s in need of volunteers. Within the social media post, it mentioned “volunteerism is at an all-time low”.

“We got a number of members that will be available during the nighttime, but during the daytime, most of them are at work,” said Second Assistant Chief Charles Gee.

Gee said the situation of needing more volunteers is being felt on a bigger scale around the country, too.

“It takes longer to get stuff done,” said Gee. “If you have a house fire, you’re going to need more and more help... Usually if it’s something major, we’ll call a second alarm.”

12 News reached out to Broome County Fire Coordinator Jeffrey Buckler for comment. He said, “volunteer departments are relying more and more on ‘automatic aid’ from neighboring departments when responding to calls, particularly during the daytime hours while their members are working their full-time jobs.”

In 2020, Buckler said the county had 1,009 volunteer firefighters. In 2021, the number went down to 985. When it comes to the number of county firefighters for 2022, Buckler says the data is still being collected.

Gee explained what the process is like for applicants.

“You fill out a application, we do a background check, you have a 90-day probation,” he said. “After 90 days are up, they’ll do a meeting with the body of the whole fire company and they’ll vote you in or tell you no.”

To learn more about the volunteer role and to get an application, call 607-775-2411.