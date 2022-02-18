Man with .11% blood alcohol content arrested after crash

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made a DWI arrest Monday morning in the Town of Binghamton.

The sheriff’s office charged 36-year-old Terrell Wilson of Binghamton with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction; a felony, operating a motor vehicle with more than .08% of 1% BAC; second offense; a felony, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; a felony and circumventing an interlock device; a misdemeanor.

Wilson was also charged with moving from a lane unsafely and speed not reasonable and prudent, both are violations.

The sheriff’s office said a witness reported seeing a vehicle travel north on Hawleyton Road lose control, leave the roadway and strike some trees.

Wilson was able to get out of the vehicle but a 39-year-old female sustained an arm injury and was trapped in the vehicle. Authorities said Wilson attempted to interfere with extrication efforts and had to be restrained by deputies on scene. The female was taken to the hospital after being extricated by firefighters.

Authorities noted that Wilson showed signs of intoxication and was uncooperative with deputies on the scene. They said he failed to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A subsequent investigation determined Wilson’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in New York State was revoked due to a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated and he also had a court-ordered ignition interlock restriction on his driver’s license, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle he was operating did not have a device installed.

Deputies determined Wilson was determined to have a .11% blood alcohol content at the sheriff’s office.

Wilson was issued traffic tickets and directed to appear in court at a later date. He was then transported to his home and released.

The vehicle he was driving was towed from the scene of the crash.