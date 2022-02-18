Advertisement

Man with .11% blood alcohol content arrested after crash

DWI Graphic
DWI Graphic(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made a DWI arrest Monday morning in the Town of Binghamton.

The sheriff’s office charged 36-year-old Terrell Wilson of Binghamton with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction; a felony, operating a motor vehicle with more than .08% of 1% BAC; second offense; a felony, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; a felony and circumventing an interlock device; a misdemeanor.

Wilson was also charged with moving from a lane unsafely and speed not reasonable and prudent, both are violations.

The sheriff’s office said a witness reported seeing a vehicle travel north on Hawleyton Road lose control, leave the roadway and strike some trees.

Wilson was able to get out of the vehicle but a 39-year-old female sustained an arm injury and was trapped in the vehicle. Authorities said Wilson attempted to interfere with extrication efforts and had to be restrained by deputies on scene. The female was taken to the hospital after being extricated by firefighters.

Authorities noted that Wilson showed signs of intoxication and was uncooperative with deputies on the scene. They said he failed to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A subsequent investigation determined Wilson’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in New York State was revoked due to a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated and he also had a court-ordered ignition interlock restriction on his driver’s license, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle he was operating did not have a device installed.

Deputies determined Wilson was determined to have a .11% blood alcohol content at the sheriff’s office.

Wilson was issued traffic tickets and directed to appear in court at a later date. He was then transported to his home and released.

The vehicle he was driving was towed from the scene of the crash.

Most Read

Flood Watch
Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of Southern Tier, river levels are being monitored
Suite Kote Plant Fire in Cortlandville
Major fire breaks out at Suite Kote Plant in Cortlandville
Endicott Police investigating shots fired in village
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Over 3,500 customers without power in Southern Tier
The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
WBNG Noon Wx 2-18-22- clipped version
Breakfast for veterans at Catholics Charities of Tioga County
Tioga County hosts ‘coffee mess’ for veterans
Pipe burst floods sections of Binghamton-Johnson City sewage treament plant with effluent
‘Irreversible’: No easy fix for water fouled by gas driller