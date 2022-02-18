Advertisement

Over 3,500 customers without power in Southern Tier

Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 3,500 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Friday morning.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.

  • Broome County: 306
  • Chemung County: 64
  • Chenango County: 704
  • Delaware County: 1,116
  • Otsego County: 1,083
  • Tioga County: 171
  • Tompkins County: 83

You can view the map by clicking here.

Tune in to 12 News This Morning at 6 a.m. for the latest on today’s forecast.

Most Read

Flood Watch
Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of Southern Tier, river levels are being monitored
Suite Kote Plant Fire in Cortlandville
Major fire breaks out at Suite Kote Plant in Cortlandville
Endicott Police investigating shots fired in village
The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul secures Democratic nomination in her run for governor at the New...
Hochul accepts nomination for governor at New York State Democratic Committee Convention
Kirkwood Fire Company in Broome County, like many places, is in need of more volunteers.
Kirkwood Fire Company in need of volunteers, similar situation around the country
Garnar said the community can look forward to more affordable housing, food pantries in every...
Broome County Executive holds 2022 State of the County Address, sharing his future plans for the county
Kirkwood Fire Company in need of volunteers - clipped version
Kirkwood Fire Company in need of volunteers - clipped version