Over 3,500 customers without power in Southern Tier
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 3,500 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Friday morning.
According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.
- Broome County: 306
- Chemung County: 64
- Chenango County: 704
- Delaware County: 1,116
- Otsego County: 1,083
- Tioga County: 171
- Tompkins County: 83
