Over 3,500 customers without power in Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 3,500 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Friday morning.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county.

Broome County: 306

Chemung County: 64

Chenango County: 704

Delaware County: 1,116

Otsego County: 1,083

Tioga County: 171

Tompkins County: 83

