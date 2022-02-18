Pipe burst floods sections of Binghamton-Johnson City sewage treament plant with effluent

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A pipe burst at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant caused two basements in two different buildings to flood with effluent, or liquid waste, Friday morning.

According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, crews are working to pump the effluent out of the building and assess the damage. They are also trying to determine was caused the pipe to burst.

Kraham told 12 News there is no impact to residents and there are no health hazards to the public. No one was reported injured.

The flooding was contained to the two basements.

Crews are working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.