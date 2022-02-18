Presidents’ Day 2022 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Visit The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier for a President’s Day celebration.

“We always love these celebration days and special events for children,” Discovery Center Executive Director Dr. Brenda Myers said. “In addition to all the exhibits being open and available, we have a special set of activities all focused on celebrating President’s Day.”

Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said The Discovery Center will feature “Presidential Pets.”

“Over the span of the presidencies there’s been over 40 different pets, unusual pets and regular pets that you and me would have,” Dutko said.

Dutko noted Therapy Dogs 607 will visit The Discovery Center.

“It’ll be a fun day where kids can visit with pets,” Dutko said. “There will also be a scavenger hunt, a voting machine from the Board of Elections so kids can vote on their favorite ice cream flavor, and different kinds of things presidential.”

The President’s Day Celebration will be held on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.