Advertisement

Presidents’ Day 2022 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Visit The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier for a President’s Day celebration.

“We always love these celebration days and special events for children,” Discovery Center Executive Director Dr. Brenda Myers said. “In addition to all the exhibits being open and available, we have a special set of activities all focused on celebrating President’s Day.”

Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said The Discovery Center will feature “Presidential Pets.”

“Over the span of the presidencies there’s been over 40 different pets, unusual pets and regular pets that you and me would have,” Dutko said.

Dutko noted Therapy Dogs 607 will visit The Discovery Center.

“It’ll be a fun day where kids can visit with pets,” Dutko said. “There will also be a scavenger hunt, a voting machine from the Board of Elections so kids can vote on their favorite ice cream flavor, and different kinds of things presidential.”

The President’s Day Celebration will be held on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most Read

Flood Watch
Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of Southern Tier, river levels are being monitored
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Over 3,500 customers without power in Southern Tier
Endicott Police investigating shots fired in village
Suite Kote Plant Fire in Cortlandville
Major fire breaks out at Suite Kote Plant in Cortlandville
Sewage Water
Pipe burst floods sections of Binghamton-Johnson City sewage treament plant with effluent

Latest News

Maine-Endwell Chair Auction
Maine-Endwell High School art students paint chairs, auction off to the public
Military Appreciation Night
Military Appreciation Night returns to Binghamton hockey
Playboy of the Western World
Summer Savoyards present ‘The Playboy of the Western World’
Financial Tip
Financial Tip: February market update