Windy, turning cold

Wind Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 9 AM Friday.

Flood Watch for the entire area (excluding southern Wayne County) until 7 PM Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Falling temperatures. 0-1″ 30% High 20s Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

A strong cold front will bring colder weather. Rain will taper to snow showers, but the flood risk will continue into the evening. Winds diminish, but with clearing skies, it will get cold tonight.

Seasonable Saturday but another cold front will give us snow showers. Snow could be briefly heavy. Clear skies Saturday night with lows near 10.

Highs rebound into the 30s Sunday with 40s by Monday.

A low moving in from the southwest will give us rain, and eventually snow Tuesday into Thursday.