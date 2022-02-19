Advertisement

State, local law enforcement assist with car seat inspections

Attendee gets help with car seat at Campville Fire Department Station 3.
Attendee gets help with car seat at Campville Fire Department Station 3.(WBNG 12 News)
By Jill Croce
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- During the afternoon of Feb. 18, Campville Fire Department Station 3 was the host for free child seat inspections and assistance.

This event is part of a year-long safety initiative in various communities to protect children, a precious cargo.

“Anywhere between 75% to 80% of all car seats on the road right now are installed incorrectly,” said Sergeant Robert Bloom with New York State Police Troop C.

Sgt. Bloom said when hosting an event like this, they use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach residents.

“The idea with the model is that it’s not so much that we can do it for you, it’s that we want to educate you how to do it for yourself,” said Sgt. Bloom. “You’re not going to have a car seat tech in your driveway everyday making sure your kid’s car seats are as safe as they can be.”

State and law enforcement agencies were available to assist with the inspections in partnership with the Tioga County Health Department.

“It’s simply a lengthy checklist that we have go down. If one item is incorrect, then it’s considered a fail,” said Sgt. Bloom.

Vehicles were brought into the fire station’s garage where there was one-on-one assistance to ensure seats were properly secured and appropriate for the child’s age and size.

If you couldn’t come out today, resources are still available.

“You can reach out to any local state police barracks. Most of the other local police agencies, most fire departments, and every health department...,” said Sgt. Bloom. “Every one has car seat techs. Every one of these resources will be able to schedule something or provide you when the nearest events are going to be.”

