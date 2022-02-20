Discovery Center prepares for Presidents’ Day

Binghamton (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center will be holding a Presidents’ day celebration on Monday and is busy preparing.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. and the center will be spotlighting presidential pets.

Assistant Executive Director, Cheryl Dutko, said that many unusual pets once occupied the White House.

“All kids like animals,” Dutko said. “We’ll have some visiting therapy dogs here, and some chickens too.”

Along with animals, there will be crafts, activities, and a scavenger hunt.

Coming up on Mar. 3 the center will be a read-a-thon where members of the community will be reading stories.

Anybody can contribute and it will be on their Facebook page.