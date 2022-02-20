Free Fishing Weekend in New York

(WBNG) -- This weekend was the New York state’s first free fishing weekend of the year, where people could fish for free without a license.

Governor Kathy Hochul hoped it would provide a chance for New Yorkers to enjoy the outdoors and to have fun.

“New York State is home to many great fishing spots, and I encourage both new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the annual February Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to appreciate the great outdoors at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby,” Governor Hochul said. “Getting outside to experience New York’s natural beauty is a perfect way to have fun and recharge at one of New York’s many world-class fishing destinations. Visiting your local fisheries provides both recreational enjoyment and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide.”

Additional free fishing days in the future include Jun. 25 and 26, September 24, and Nov. 11.

New York’s free fishing days started in 1991 to give people the chance to test out the sport at no cost, to introduce people to a new pastime, and to motivate people to support the management of the State’s freshwater fisheries by buying a New York State fishing license.