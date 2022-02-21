Dealership experts say inventory shortages and long delays are here to stay

(WBNG) -- Looking to buy a car in 2022? You may be waiting longer than expected.

Experts told 12 News that manufacturing shortages will remain an issue and can lead to waiting times of up to nine months.

Matthews Auto Group Marketing Director Kathy Breno told 12 News she has seen a lot of changes since the pandemic began.

“It’s been the craziest time in automotive history, the last couple of years,” said Breno.

Gault Toyota General Manager Allen Eagles told 12 News that the industry delays are nowhere near over.

“This is not going to end, this year, and I bet it doesn’t end next year,” Eagles said. “This chip shortage is a long-term issue.”

Breno told 12 News most car buying has moved to an online platform, even though many people still enjoy the in-person experience.

“If you’re in the market for a new car, come in, take a look, and order,” said Breno. “The new cars pretty much are sold before they hit the ground so when the car carriers bring them in they’re sold that day.”

Although dealers are facing new struggles, they said that these changes come with benefits as well.

“It’s a good thing for the customer because now the customer orders the vehicle that they actually want,” explained Eagles.

If customers are looking to upgrade their ride, experts say this is the perfect time to do so.

“Well, your used vehicle could be worth more than it has ever been worth before which gives you more money to invest in a new vehicle,” Breno said.

If you are in the market for a new car, local dealers advise buyers to be proactive in the process to avoid delays and long wait times.