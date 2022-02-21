Delaware County school superintendent put on administrative leave amid ‘complaints’

ANDES, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Andes Central School Superintendant Dr. Robert Chakar has been placed on administrative paid leave pending an investigation into complaints made against him.

That’s according to a letter dated Feb. 19 and written by the Andes Central School Board of Education. The letter stated that one of the complaints was made with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, which has begun its own investigation into the complaint. Dr. Chakar was assigned remote work immediately upon the complaint, the board said.

The letter does not disclose the details of the complaint.

“The investigative and legal process to address these complaints is complicated and will be ongoing for the next few weeks,” the letter said.

The board said it is treating the complaints with the utmost severity and is working with school attorneys and a third-party investigator to examine them.

“We understand that this news is alarming to hear,” the letter from the board said. “Please know that the physical and emotional health and safety of our students, staff, and parents are our top priority. Our own children too, currently attend or have graduated from Andes Central School.”

The board also said that it believes “it is essential that our school community have accurate information and dispel any rumors that may circulate” and it will communicate updates.

You can read the full letter on the Andes Central School website by going here.

12 News reached out to Andes Central School and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for more information but have not heard back.