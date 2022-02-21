Lawyers on Call: Are personal injury settlements taxable

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss if personal injury settlements are taxable.

“For the most part no, personal injury settlements are not taxable,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “The IRS has a whole lot of rules about what money you do and do not have to pay taxes on. The IRS rules give us a general breakdown about settlements and taxes.”

