Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Are personal injury settlements taxable

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss if personal injury settlements are taxable.

“For the most part no, personal injury settlements are not taxable,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “The IRS has a whole lot of rules about what money you do and do not have to pay taxes on. The IRS rules give us a general breakdown about settlements and taxes.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

Most Read

Port Dickinson House Fire
Home left in ruins after early-morning fire
A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from...
VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
DWI Graphic
Man with .11% blood alcohol content arrested after crash
New dramatic body cam video shows two children being rescued from a burning apartment in Mesa...
WATCH: Good Samaritan, officers rescue 2 children from burning apartment

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Black boxes
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Affording an attorney if you are injured
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What does a will do
Tom Schimmerling
Lawyers on Call: Do claims raise insurance rates