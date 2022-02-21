Mark your calendar: Upcoming events at The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Music, comedy and kids shows coming to The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Goodwill Theatre CEO Naima kradjian said the enJOY Jazz programming continues Monday with Latin jazz and Cuban flair.

“Tonight we have our enJOY Jazz and we have this once a month on Monday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s only $10 and these are fabulous concerts,” Kradjian said. “We bring in regional performers so people that you wouldn’t necessarily see unless you drove an hour or two.”

enJOY Jazz with Carlos Chaluisant & Son Montuno Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Kradjian said Comedy Ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger is returning to The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage Saturday.

“We’re bringing Lynn Trefzger back she was here a couple years ago she has won ventriloquist of the year three years in a row she’s really fabulous,” Kradjian saaid.

Comedy Ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger at The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. for children and families and 7 p.m. for adults only.

Kradjian told Around the Tiers Standup Comedy and a special theatrical performance are coming to the firehouse stage in March.

“We have George Casey coming in on March 4 he is also coming back people loved him,” Kradjian said. “He is the ‘King of Blarney’ he is an Irish comedian so we thought for March that was appropriate.”

Tickets for all performances can be purchased online or at the box office (607)-722-2404 ext. 301.