Buyers are still feeling the effects of high market prices and a fast paced real estate market

(WBNG)-- Homeowners have seen the value of their homes increase rapidly over the last two years and realtors told 12 News this trend is here to stay.

First Tioga Realtor Roger Katchuk explains how these changes have affected the values of homes.

“It used to be for a long time sixty five, seventy five hundred dollars a square foot you could buy a nice house that you could move into,” said Katchuk. “That’s into the hundreds now.”

In less than a year, recent home buyer Julian Boroumi told 12 News he has seen a prominent increase in his homes value.

“The value of my home’s already risen fifty thousand dollars,” said Boroumi.

Although if you are looking to buy a home, be aware because they are going fast.

“Our home that we purchases was maybe only on the market for maybe a week,” said Boroumi.

Experts predict this trend will continue on but the urgency to purchase a home may fade.

“So I think it’s going to be a continuation of last year but not so frenzied,” said Katchuk.

Realtors still advise sellers to list their properties in order to get the best bid possible on the property.

“That’s the best way for the seller to see that they’re going to get all the money because they’ll have more buyers that have an opportunity to come in and make an offer,” said Boroumi.

On the other hand, recent buyers advised to buy when you know the time is right.

“If you find something that you absolutely love, I wouldn’t wait too long on it,” said Katchuk.

Although market prices are high, realtors suggest that you plan ahead if you are looking to make a successful purchase this year.