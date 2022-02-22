Harry Wilson announces campaign for NY governor

(WBNG) -- The former Republican candidate for state comptroller announced Tuesday he intends to challenge for the party’s gubernatorial nomination this year.

Harry Wilson is a businessman from Johnstown who said in a campaign statement he plans to turn around New York; he lost to Democrat Tom DiNapoli in that 2010 state comptroller race.

Wilson joins a crowded primary field with presumptive nominee Lee Zeldin, as well as multiple other candidates (Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino) hoping to petition to get on the ballot.

In that campaign statement, Wilson said he would reverse tax hikes and NY’s bail reform laws if elected.

To jump-start his campaign, he plans to visit 10 cities in three days, as well as purchase $12 million in TV ads.

If he wins the Republican nomination, Wilson would likely face off against Governor Kathy Hochul in November, though she faces a couple of primary challenges of her own.