Hochul announces cybersecurity operations center for New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State is taking steps to continue increased cybersecurity efforts across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the creation of the Joint Security Operations Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It is the first of its kind in the nation.

The New York JSOC will serve as a hub for data sharing and cuber coordination across the state for joint local, state and federal cyber efforts. This includes data collections, response efforts and information sharing.

Governor Hochul said the command center will provide a statewide view of the cyberthreat landscape and improve coordination on threat intelligence and incident response.

“We know New York State and New York City, we are always going to be in the line of site for terrorists and those who want to disrupt our way of life, and knowing that we are the epicenter of financial institutions, and our operations are large infrastructure and our transportation systems the MTA the Port Authority,” Hochul said in a news conference. “That is why we’re working so closely with them.”

Hochul also proposed a $30 million shared service program to help local government and other regional partners acquire and deploy high-quality cybersecurity services.