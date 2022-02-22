NY law will let hemp growers apply for license to grow pot

NEW YORK (AP) - Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The new law will allow hemp growers to apply for a conditional adult-use cannabis cultivator license. Hochul said in a news release Tuesday the bill will jump-start “the safe, equitable and inclusive” marijuana industry the state is building.

It’s been nearly a year since New York legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults, but officials are still working on regulations for growing and selling cannabis legally.