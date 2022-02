OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police announced on its Twitter page that it is looking for a missing 71-year-old.

State Police tweeted John Logotto was last seen on Jan. 30 at the Inn at Grandview Hotel in Ogdensburg, N.Y. at 11:30 a.m.

Police said Logotto has ties to the Cooperstown, Oneonta and Watertown areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact 315-379-0012.