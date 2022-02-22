Rain tapers tonight then focus shifts to winter storm

Tonight: Rain ends with a few straggling showers possible. Coolest northwest by morning; warmest southeast. Low: 44-52

Wednesday: A few morning showers possible. Temperatures fall in the late morning-early afternoon into the 20s by dinner time. High: 44-55↓

Forecast Discussion:

Steady rain tapers west to east through the evening. TOTAL rainfall ranges from 0.15-0.33 with up to a half inch possible in a few spots. Overnight lows stay well into the 40s and low 50s.Wednesday brings a strong cold front late morning so early day highs will be in the upper 40s NW to low 50s SE. As the front passes, temperatures fall through the late afternoon into the 20s by evening. Overnight lows into Thursday will drop into the teens.

STEADIEST RAIN ENDS (WBNG)

Thursday remains quiet with highs around 30. Our next shot of winter weather comes Thursday night and Friday.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible Friday. Where all snow falls there could be 6-10″ of accumulation. Where ice and sleet fall, snow totals would be much less. The best chance of all, or mostly all, snow is north of Binghamton. The greatest chance of a mix is near and south of Binghamton. Please monitor the forecast for updates as we are still working on the exact track of this storm. A farther north track brings a better chance of wintry mix, but a farther south track brings the best chance of all snow with limited ice risk.

LATE WEEK STORM (WBNG)

The weekend is seasonable with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Lows will be in the teens, perhaps colder with any clearing. Next Monday and Tuesday remain quiet with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.