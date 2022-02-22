Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Joshua House awarded $2,000 grant

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Joshua House is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Joshua House is a non-profit unique outreach center with the hope of transforming lives. Founder Deborah Smith said The Joshua House works to inspire, teach and strengthen lives.

“The Joshua House is a youth center community center located in Owego and our mission or our vision is to strengthen the youth of our community by improving life skills such as teaching them how to cook or how to prepare food, mentor them for healthy lifestyle changes such as saying no to drugs, and if there is a drug issue maybe getting them help,” Smith said.

Smith mentioned The Joshua House is committed to sharing God’s love.

“We also have a strong commitment to helping the community with their needs and touching lives spiritually,” Smith said.

Smith said the organization has had a youth center since 2009.

“God put it on my heart to do this and it’s been there ever since,” Smith said. “With COVID, we shut down, but we have reopened and we’re ready to go.”

The Joshua House works closely with Abide in the Vine Fellowship of Owego.

“Abide in the Vine Fellowship really believes in the power of prayer,” David Cantella said. “We have always prayed for the people of our community for their welfare and well-being so when Deb put out a call for help to establish a youth service in the Town of Owego it gave the people of Abide in the Vine the opportunity to put action to their prayers.”

Cantella said since the organization’s inception in 2009, they have provided a clean space for children in the community.

“We were able to transform an old dirty warehouse into Joshua’s House which is a clean safe place for kids to gather,” Cantella said. “It’s also a place where we can support them, encourage them, and show them the love that God has for them in a real way.”

Smith said The Joshua house will use this grant money to install a licensed kitchen to help teach cooking skills and healthy eating.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.