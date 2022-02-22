State Police renegotiating lease for Endwell location

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The New York State Police Troop C barracks in Endwell is negotiating its lease.

State Police told 12 News that it is “going through ongoing lease negotiations with the Town of Union” but it is also considering other locations for a new station.

Police also noted that enjoyed providing specialized police services to the Town of Union for more than 40 years.

Town of Union Supervisor Rick Matrerese told 12 News a similar message. He said the town is trying to renegotiate its lease with the state police. He said the Town of Union has no other plans to use the building for anything else.

The barracks are located at 3121 E Main. St.