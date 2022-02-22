Students React: Binghamton University Syllabus Suggests ‘Priority to non-white, non-male students’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A syllabus is typically used to outline class expectations and assignments for the year, however, according to a PDF of professor Anna Maria Candela’s ‘Social Change: an introduction to Sociology’ syllabus obtained by student-run website ‘CampusRefrom.org’ the Binghamton Professor has specific expectations for her class participation.

The syllabus stated that Candela used something called ‘progressive stacking’ which according to the document is outlined through this statement: “We try to give priority to non -white folks, to women and to shy and quiet people who rarely raise their hands...if you are white-male or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society, we will often ask you to hold off on questions or comments...”. Students like sophomore Gary Winthorpe say they believe opinions should be left out of the classroom.

“If what was said is what the teacher truly believes it’s one thing, thinking it is another thing, saying it and putting it on paper; and even if she did think it; I still do not agree with it at all.” For other students like Julia Rakus, the experience she says she has in a classroom is different than her peers. “As a white woman, I know nothing besides that experience; so I think to let people of color and minority groups and marginalized communities actually speak on their experiences I think that’s what’s most important. It’s one of those things where it’s like the class teaches those practices why would you hear about the people who are traditionally doing the pushing down rather than the people who are being pushed down” she said.

Julianna Darden is a junior in the Sociology department. She says there is a need for more conversations regarding race in the classroom setting. “More times than not the people who are still dominating these conversations are white, when really it should be the people of color talking about our own experiences. I feel like that should be the focus of the conversation not to say that anybody else can also speak on it as well; but I think we should leave room for people of color to speak because unfortunately there usually isn’t any.”

Binghamton University responded to the situation in a statement Monday afternoon saying “Binghamton University faculty seek to engage all students in their classes in active participation, including those who are shy or lack self-confidence. The faculty staff handbook outlines principles of effective teaching, which include valuing and encouraging student feedback, encouraging appropriate faculty-student interaction, and respecting the diverse talents and learning styles of students.”

The school says Candela has made updates to the syllabus which ‘now complies with the Faculty Staff Handbook’. 12 News reached out to Candela for an interview but was told by Binghamton University that she was not available.